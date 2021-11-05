AmonD 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,715.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $8,715.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

