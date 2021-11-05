Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 106,826.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

