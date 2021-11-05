Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,937 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95.

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

Shares of Square stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.07, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $244.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Square by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Square by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

