Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,357 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $11.99.

AMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $763.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of -0.75.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.