Amundi Acquires Shares of 217,329 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,000. Amundi owned 0.20% of Arconic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

