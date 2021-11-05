Amundi Invests $5.56 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $121.65 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

