Amundi Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Amundi bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

