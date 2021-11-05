Amundi Purchases Shares of 61,714 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Itron by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 79.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

