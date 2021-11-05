Amundi Takes $6.94 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amundi acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

