Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,731,800.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $126.86 and a one year high of $182.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 479.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.8% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,691.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

