Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.66 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $137.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.33 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $525.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 160,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,516. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.