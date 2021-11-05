Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $137.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.33 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $525.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 160,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,516. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

