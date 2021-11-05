Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 42,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $815.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

