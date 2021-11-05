Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.66. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

LII stock opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.26 and its 200 day moving average is $327.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 421.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

