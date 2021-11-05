Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.64. SYNNEX posted earnings of $5.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $1,609,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $114.43. 451,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,392. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.