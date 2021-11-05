Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $206,558,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

