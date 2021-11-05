Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. 4,546,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

