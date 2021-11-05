Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Helios Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,221. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

