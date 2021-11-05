Analysts Expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bancorp’s earnings. Meridian Bancorp posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bancorp.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 285,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

