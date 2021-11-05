Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.