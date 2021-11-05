Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.