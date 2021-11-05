Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,137. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.