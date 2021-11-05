Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,724,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

