Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

