Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. State Street Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

