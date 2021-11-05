Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

ETN stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

