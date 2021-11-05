Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$179.91

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$179.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$95.46. 443,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock has a market cap of C$63.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

