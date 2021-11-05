Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $50.88

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 176,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

