Analysts Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Target Price at $20.17

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

