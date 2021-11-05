Analysts Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price at $399.90

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 165.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 163,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 202,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.38. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $963.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

