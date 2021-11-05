Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $232.80

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.80.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

