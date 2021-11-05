Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $50.63

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,309. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.