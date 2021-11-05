Analysts Set PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) PT at GBX 647.50

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

PAGE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 670.50 ($8.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,447. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 642.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

