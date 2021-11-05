Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $29.21

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.21.
PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. 38,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,692. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.39.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
