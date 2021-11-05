Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Price Target at $51.44

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,139,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $40,028,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

