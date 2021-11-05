Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $18.09

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 676,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,262,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

