Analyzing Bitfarms (BITF) and Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -37.89 Bitfarms Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 66.49

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 939 3892 8181 267 2.59

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Bitfarms’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.42% -17.36% -3.51%

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

