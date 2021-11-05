AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 291,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnaptysBio stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of AnaptysBio worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.