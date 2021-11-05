Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 293000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

