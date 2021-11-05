Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:POND opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

