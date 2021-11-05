Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.43

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 39602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

