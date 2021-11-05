ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ANIP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $638.10 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

