ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

