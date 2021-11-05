Anke Schaferkordt Sells 58 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.15, for a total transaction of $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $255.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.