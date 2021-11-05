Annandale Capital LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

ACGL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.