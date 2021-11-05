Annandale Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 421,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,245,078. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

