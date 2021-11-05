Annandale Capital LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

AMZN traded up $45.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,522.94. 59,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,384.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,385.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

