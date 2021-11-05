Annandale Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.9% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. 38,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,236,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

