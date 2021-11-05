Annandale Capital LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

