Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Issues Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ANVS traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,303. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

