Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Annovis Bio stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.85. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.