Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ANVS opened at $30.78 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,574,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

